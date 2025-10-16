Russian oil consumed by other markets — Novak

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/.Russian oil and petroleum products are now consumed by other markets after Europe rejected them, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"The Western countries rejected Russian oil and oil products and the balance eventually evolved in such way that our oil and petroleum products are used by other countries, while different suppliers came to the European market. The balance nevertheless is generally preserved," Novak said.

Such disruption of established ties "is not very good" for the global energy sector in general but the world is now living in the environment "when this balance is kept nevertheless at a different quality level," he stressed.