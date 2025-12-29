Russian troops advance in Krasny Liman — Chief of General Staff

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian troops are actively advancing in the town of Krasny Liman, continuing their efforts to eliminate the Ukrainian army’s units, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said in a report to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The liberation of the settlements of Bogoslavka and Dibrova was completed today. Military units of Battlegroup West are actively advancing in the town of Krasny Liman in the Krasny Liman and Rubtsovsk directions," Gerasimov said.