Russia’s delegation at Geneva talks to be expanded — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the upcoming talks in Geneva will be expanded, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, this time the delegation will be expanded. Along with [presidential aide Vladimir] Medinsky, it will include [Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail] Galuzin and other officials," he said, adding that head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Igor Kostyukov will also take part.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Medinsky has been and will be the head of the Russian negotiating team at talks on Ukraine. He skipped the previous rounds in Abu Dhabi because they focused only on security issues, Peskov explained.

The first round of trilateral security consultations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23 and 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The second round of trilateral talks were also held in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced another round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva on February 17 and 18.