Russia, China discuss prospects for cooperation in all sectors of fuel, energy complex

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov has had a meeting with head of China’s National Energy Administration Wang Hongzhi where the sides discussed prospects for cooperation across all sectors of the fuel and energy complex, the Russian Ministry said in a statement.

"During the meeting, heads of the two countries' energy departments discussed prospects for cooperation across all sectors of the fuel and energy complex. In the gas sector, the successful implementation of the Power of Siberia project was noted, as well as the development of joint LNG projects," the statement reads.

Cooperation in the coal industry was also discussed. It was noted that Russia remains a reliable supplier of high-quality thermal coal.

"Today's changes in the energy sector are creating a fundamentally new energy paradigm. Under these conditions, it is only possible to overcome external challenges through joint efforts of the countries," Tsivilyov said during the meeting.

The parties also confirmed their mutual interest in deepening coordination and pooling efforts at multilateral forums such as the SCO, APEC, and BRICS. The promotion of the principles of stable and technologically open development of the global fuel and energy industry will become the primary objective.