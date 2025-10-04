Russian air defenses shoot down 314 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down five smart bombs and 314 drones in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed five smart bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket and 314 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 667 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 88,028 drones, 631 missile systems, 25,351 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,592 multiple rocket launchers, 30,176 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 43,185 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.