Global markets now in dire need of Russian oil — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, global markets are in dire need of Russian oil, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The situation is quite clear. The international energy infrastructure cannot afford to lose large volumes of Russian oil," the Kremlin spokesman said. "Russian oil is essential," he added.

Earlier, the US lifted sanctions on the sale of oil and petroleum products from Russia loaded onto ships before March 12. Washington has indicated that the exemption period may be extended.