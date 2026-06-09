Lavrov arrives in Kazan for CSTO foreign ministers’ meeting

KAZAN, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Kazan to take part in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a TASS correspondent reports.

The meeting will be held on June 10 as part of Russia’s CSTO chairmanship in 2026.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, ministers will exchange views in a small-group format on the international and regional situation, as well as prospects for further cooperation within the CSTO. Lavrov will also brief his counterparts on initiatives aimed at implementing priorities of Russia’s current CSTO chairmanship.