EC head promises Kiev €9 bln by end of month, start accession talks

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has once again promised to provide Kiev with €9 billion by the end of June, including €6 billion for drones, and to begin EU accession talks in the near future.

"Yesterday, we delivered almost €3 billion euros from the Ukraine facility. And still this month, we will issue the first dispersement under our 90-billion loan to Ukraine. So by the end of the month, we will provide Ukraine with €6 billion euros for drones and more than €3 billion worth of macro-financial assistance," she said at a press conference in Brussels while presenting the 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

"In the next days we will open the first cluster with Ukraine and Moldova. And this basically opens the door to the next phase of the accession process," von der Leyen added.