Investigation reveals serious misconduct by ICC Prosecutor Khan — media

THE HAGUE, June 9. /TASS/. An investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan has found evidence of "serious misconduct" and a "serious breach of duty," Associated Press said, citing a source.

According to the report, the conclusion was reached by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, the ICC’s oversight body. Khan, through his lawyers, has rejected the findings, calling the decision to suspend him "unlawful, procedurally unfair, and unsupported by evidence." His defense team intends to appeal the ruling and "ensure that due process is upheld."

A special panel tasked with assessing the legal review of the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services concluded that the findings are, at this stage, insufficient for definitive conclusions. The final decision on Khan’s future is expected to be made by the Assembly of States Parties at a special session, the date of which has not yet been set.

In May 2025, it became known that Khan had taken administrative leave and would not perform his duties during the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations filed in October 2024. In August, The Guardian reported that another woman notified the ICC of alleged sexual offenses dating back to 2009. At the time, she was in her early 20s and working as an unpaid intern in Khan’s office, when he served as a lead defense counsel at the ICC and other tribunals in The Hague.