MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s losses from the actions of the West battlegroup during the day amounted to 80 heavy combat hexacopters and 53 unmanned aircraft control points, said head of its press center Ivan Bigma.

"Air defense units and mobile firing groups have shot down 66 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, 80 heavy combat hexacopters and three enemy barrage munitions in the air," Bigma said.

Also, 53 unmanned aircraft control points, two Starlink satellite communication stations, 18 ground-based robotic complexes and six enemy field ammunition depots were discovered and destroyed.