UAE air defenses repel missile, drone attack from Iran — ministry

DOHA, July 12. /TASS/. Air defenses of the United Arab Emirates are repelling an attack of missiles and drones coming from the direction of Iran, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

"At this point, the UAE’s air defenses are repelling strikes of missiles and drones, launched from the direction of Iran," the ministry said.

Also, civil defense sirens sounded in Bahrain. Besides, sounds of explosions, presumably caused by air defenses engaging targets, were heard in Qatar’s capital Doha. The news came shortly after Iran’s Press TV channel reported that the Islamic Republic had started its attacks against US targets in the Middle East.