Putin, Belarusian president expected to hold talks in Moscow in December — agency

MINSK, December 2. /TASS/. Presidents Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Vladimir Putin of Russia have agreed to hold a meeting later this month, which is expected to take place in Moscow, the BelTA news agency reported on Friday, following a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"The Russian president invited his Belarusian counterpart to visit Moscow in order to hold talks on practical matters related to the implementation of Union State building efforts and discuss economic issues. The meeting is planned to be held in December," the news agency said.

BelTA added that the two presidents discussed the global state of affairs and the situation along the borders of Belarus and Russia, as well as the special military operation in Ukraine.

According to earlier reports, the heads of state also touched upon the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union’s summit scheduled to be held in Kyrgyzstan and crucial bilateral cooperation issues related to import substitution efforts and the implementation of union state programs. They paid special attention to humanitarian and scientific cooperation. Lukashenko and Putin agreed "to organize and hold the Congress of Young Researchers of Belarus and Russia under the auspices of the Academy of Sciences" as a follow-up to the Russian president’s recent meeting with researchers at the Sirius center and based on the achievements that Belarus has made, particularly while implementing the youth innovation project dubbed 100 Ideas for Belarus.