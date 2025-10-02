Attack on Manchester synagogue declared terrorist act by Scotland Yard

LONDON, October 2. /TASS/. British police have declared the attack on a synagogue in Manchester an act of terrorism.

"Based on what we know, counterterrorism policing has declared this is a terrorist incident," Assistant Commissioner of Scotland Yard Laurence Taylor said in a press statement broadcast by Sky News.

He also reported that as part of the investigation into the incident, police have arrested two individuals. The assailant himself was shot and killed by police. According to Taylor, the identity of the attacker is known to the police but will not be disclosed at this stage in the interests of the investigation.