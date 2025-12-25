MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is receiving signals through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international partners about the US readiness to cooperate on the electricity that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will generate after its launch, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters corporation.

According to him, Rosatom is ready for international cooperation in channeling energy from the Zaporozhye NPP to large energy consumers for commercial purposes, including data centers, mining farms, and processing plants.

"Rosatom is not directly involved in negotiations with the Americans, but indirectly, including through the IAEA and our foreign partners, we are receiving signals of their readiness to establish such cooperation," Likhachev said.

However, the head of Rosatom recalled, this will only be possible after "peace comes and we reach a consensus on resolving all the tasks of the special military operation."

Throughout the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian army has repeatedly attacked houses and civilian infrastructure facilities of Energodar and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. In particular, Ukrainian drones attacked several times the ZNPP training center with the world’s sole full-scale reactor hall simulator.

In November, Likhachev said that the ZNPP intends to receive licenses from Rostechnadzor, the Russian technological watchdog, for functioning of two power generating units this year.