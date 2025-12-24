Gold production in Russia rises 5.6% in November — Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Gold production in Russia increased by 5.6% year-on-year in November 2025 and declined by 14.7% compared with October this year, according to materials released by the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

Over January-November, gold production rose by 5.7% compared with the same period of 2024.

Primary aluminum output declined by 6.8% year-on-year in November 2024 terms but increased by 1.7% compared with October 2025. Overall, aluminum production rose by 0.3% in January-November 2025.

Pig iron output in Russia amounted to 4.1 mln tons in November, up 3% compared with October 2025. Over the eleven months of 2025, pig iron production totaled 46 mln tons, down 1.5%.

Output of non-alloy steel increased by 2.2% year-on-year in November to 4.4 mln tons (+2.9% compared with October 2025), while January-November 2025 production totaled 49.6 mln tons, down 1.6% year-on-year. Alloy steel production fell by 14.3% year-on-year in November to 1 mln tons (+6.7% compared with October 2025). In total, 12.3 mln tons of alloy steel were produced over the eleven months of this year, down 14.9% compared with the same period of 2024.

Overall, metallurgical production in Russia declined by 4.1% year-on-year in November 2025 and by 0.3% compared with October 2025. At the same time, metallurgical production decreased by 3.8% over the eleven months of 2025.