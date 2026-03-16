Fire at oil depot in Krasnodar Region, 145 UAVs downed: aftermath of attack on regions

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Air defense forces shot down 145 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Buildings of an industrial enterprise were damaged in a drone attack in the Voronezh Region. Meanwhile, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the industrial zone of Labinsk in Krasnodar Region following a UAV strike.

TASS has compiled the main information about the consequences.

Scale

- Air defense assets on duty, during the period from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on March 15 to 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 16 [8:00 p.m. GMT on March 15 to 5:00 a.m. GMT on March 16], intercepted and destroyed 145 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the department, 53 UAVs were shot down over the Moscow Region, including 46 heading towards Moscow, 38 over the Bryansk Region, 11 over the Yaroslavl Region, 8 over the Kaluga Region, 7 over the Smolensk Region, 5 each over the Rostov and Ulyanovsk regions, 4 over the Tver Region, 3 each over the Voronezh, Kostroma regions and the Republic of Crimea, 2 over the Volgograd Region and 1 each over Krasnodar Region and the Saratov Region.

Consequences

- Buildings of an industrial enterprise were damaged by falling downed drones in the Voronezh Region, Regional Governor Alexander Gusev reported.

- The production process at the enterprise was partially suspended for safety reasons but has already resumed.

- Emergency services are working on site.

- According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

- A fire broke out at an oil depot in the industrial zone of Labinsk in Krasnodar Region as a result of a UAV attack. There are no casualties, the region’s operational headquarters reported on its Max channel.

- Four crews, personnel from fire and rescue units, and specialists from the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for Krasnodar Region were involved in extinguishing the fire.