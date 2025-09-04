Advertising market in Russia reaches $5.54 bln in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The volume of advertising across media channels in the first half of 2025 reached 450 bln rubles ($5.54 bln), up 10% compared with the same period last year, the press service of the Russian Association of Communication Agencies reported.

"Experts noted the continued development of the market - its total volume has nearly reached 450 bln rubles, while the market demonstrated a positive growth of 10%," the press service said.

In the "Video" segment, growth compared with 1H 2024 reached 10%, with the segment’s volume totaling 137-139 bln rubles this year ($1.68-1.71 bln). The "Audio" segment showed negative dynamics, declining by 4% to 10.7-10.9 bln rubles ($131.74-134.2 mln). Advertising in the "Publishing" segment also decreased by 4%, totaling 10.2-10.4 bln rubles ($125.6-128.05 mln), while the Out of Home segment (traditional and digital outdoor advertising) grew 14%, reaching 51.5-52.5 bln rubles ($634.09-646.4 mln).

The largest share of advertising in 1H 2025 was on internet services, totaling 236-238 bln rubles ($2.9-2.93 bln), up 10% compared with the same period last year.

"The Russian advertising market has recorded positive growth for ten consecutive quarters. However, in 2025, there is a notable slowdown compared with the exceptionally high growth rates of 2023 (+30%) and 2024 (+24%). In Q1 this year, growth was 11%, while in Q2 it fell to 8%. These changes are primarily explained by the significant slowdown in the country’s overall economic growth," the Russian Association of Communication Agencies noted.

The volume of the domestic regional advertising market, excluding Moscow, across the five segments - video, audio, publishing, outdoor, and internet services - approached 60 bln rubles ($738.67 mln), up about 2% compared with the same period last year. The traditional assessment covering the 15 largest regional markets, currently being reviewed by the experts, will be provided later, the Association noted.