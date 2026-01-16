MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Western arms supplies to Ukraine lead to the death of people, not to peace, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said in an interview with TASS.

In the early morning hours of January 1, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel in Khorly, where civilians were celebrating the New Year. One of the drones carried an incendiary mixture, which caused a fire in the cafe. Twenty-nine people were killed and at least 60 civilians were injured as a result. The drones used by the Ukrainian military were assembled from parts manufactured by the German company Rheinmetall.

"This is hypocrisy on the part of the West. [They say:] 'We are supplying lethal weapons in order to achieve peace,' but this is pure hypocrisy and cynicism used to deceive their voters and citizens. They are directly responsible for the civilian casualties caused by these weapons," he said.

Saldo pointed out that the weapons and components are manufactured abroad, not in Ukraine. "Now, they are trying to set up such enterprises in Ukraine to avoid additional tax costs," the governor noted.