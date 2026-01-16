Russia may resume electricity exports to China at Beijing’s request — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Electricity supplies from Russia to China may be resumed if a corresponding request is received from China, press service of the Russian Energy Ministry told TASS.

"Electricity exports from Russia to China may be resumed upon request from China and mutually beneficial terms of cooperation. At the same time, a key priority for Russia remains the accelerated provision of electricity to the dynamically developing economy of the Far East," the statement said.

Earlier, Kommersant, citing sources, reported that China had completely halted its purchases of electricity from Russia as of January 1. The refusal to continue supplies was allegedly the result of high export prices, which in 2026 for the first time exceeded domestic Chinese prices, making further purchases unprofitable for Beijing. The electricity supply contract between Moscow and Beijing remains in force until 2037. Inter RAO (Russia’s sole operator for electricity exports and imports) exported surplus electricity from the Far East to China.

Inter RAO also reported that, over the first nine months of 2025, it exported 300 mln kWh of electricity to China.