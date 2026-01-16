Two wounded in drone attack on Central Russia’s Ryazan region

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Two people were wounded and two apartment buildings were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on Central Russia’s Ryazan Region, Governor Pavel Malkov wrote on Telegram.

"Overnight, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles were taken over the Ryazan Region’s territory," he said. "As a result of this act of terror, two apartment buildings were damaged, including one that is still unoccupied and move-in-ready. There were no deaths, but two people were wounded and received first aid on the site."

In his words, drone fragments also fell on the territory of an industrial facility. Damage is currently being assessed.