Casualties in Ryazan Region, 106 drones: aftermath of overnight Ukrainian attack on Russia

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 106 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

Two people were injured in the Ryazan Region as a result of the drone attack.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack’s consequences.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 106 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to its statement, 44 drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, 22 over the Ryazan Region, 11 each over the Rostov and Voronezh Regions, seven over the Kursk Region, four each over the Tula and Volgograd Regions, and one each over Crimea, the Oryol and Lipetsk Regions.

Consequences

- Two people were injured in the Ryazan Region as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack, Governor Pavel Malkov reported on his Telegram channel.

- The facades of two high-rise buildings, one of which is not yet inhabited, were damaged.

- According to Malkov, drone debris also fell on the grounds of an industrial enterprise.