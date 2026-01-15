Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy and transport infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also command posts and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 162 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,310 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 240 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 190 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 185 troops, two tanks and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 400 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 245 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 50 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khoten and Miropolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora, Tikhoye and Veliky Burluk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 25 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Petrovka, Grushevka, Blagodatovka, Monachinovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 190 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 28 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and six armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Novotroitskoye, Zakotnoye and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, including four foreign-made armored vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, among them two US-manufactured 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery systems, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and four National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino and Zavido-Kudashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka, Prosyanaya, Mezhevaya and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 400 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 245 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Zaliznichnoye, Ternovatoye, Lesnoye, Barvinovka and Zhovtnevoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 245 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and three artillery guns, among them two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Malokaterinovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 11 motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 265 Ukrainian UAVs, two Neptune missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 265 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two Neptune missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down five guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, two Neptune long-range missiles and 265 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 109,190 unmanned aerial vehicles, 645 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,140 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,641 multiple rocket launchers, 32,596 field artillery guns and mortars and 51,877 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.