Swedish defense minister refutes Trump’s statements about Russian threat to Greenland

LONDON, January 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is greatly exaggerating by saying that Russia and China pose a threat to Greenland, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said in an interview with the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph.

"If you state that Greenland is flooded with Russian and Chinese vessels, that’s an exaggeration according to the assessments that we do for the region," he said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the US. During his first presidential term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025 he said he was confident it could be annexed. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller previously questioned Denmark’s right to control Greenland and said it should become part of the US.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement alongside their NATO commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.