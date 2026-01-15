Taiwan to invest $250 bln into chip production, energy and AI in the US

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Taiwan made the trade agreement with the United States, with the island to invest $250 bln in American chip manufacturing facilities, energy sector and artificial intelligence technologies, the US Department of Commerce said.

"Taiwanese semiconductor and technology enterprises will make new, direct investments totaling at least $250 billion to build and expand advanced semiconductor, energy, and artificial intelligence production and innovation capacity in the United States," the department said.

According to terms of the agreement, Taiwan will also extend credit guarantees totaling $250 bln for projects of its companies on investments in the United States. Further to artificial intelligence, investments are meant to be made in the defense sector, communications, biotechnologies and other spheres. The parties also plan to create joint technology parks in the US territory.

US import tariffs for Taiwanese goods will not be above the 15% threshold. Companies investing in creating semiconductor plants in the US will be provided with beneficial conditions for deliveries of their products to the American market.