MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The situation in the international arena is getting increasingly worse, and what mankind needs now is more cooperation between the world’s nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of presenting credentials of new ambassadors.

He also suggested returning to a substantive discussion of Russian initiatives on a new and fair security architecture.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the head of state.

On the international situation

The situation in the international arena is "deteriorating more and more": "It seems to me that no one will argue with this."

Diplomacy, the search for consensus and compromise are increasingly being replaced by unilateral, "and very dangerous actions": "And instead of dialogue between states, there is a monologue by those who, by right of the strong, consider it permissible to dictate their will, teach others how to live and give orders."

It is necessary to more persistently demand that the entire world community comply with international law, "and provide real assistance to the new, more just, multipolar world order that is emerging."

Russia's foreign policy course

Russia is "sincerely committed to the ideals of a multipolar world": "Our country has always pursued and will continue to pursue a balanced, constructive foreign policy course that takes into account both our national interests and objective trends in global development."

Russia is interested in maintaining truly open and mutually beneficial relations with all partners, deepening ties in politics, economics, and the humanitarian sphere, and jointly countering urgent challenges and common threats.

Russia is ready "to build equal and mutually beneficial relations with all international partners for the sake of universal prosperity, well-being and development."

Russia "stands for strengthening the key, central role" of the United Nations in world affairs.

The imperatives of the UN Charter are "needed now more than ever."

Security Architecture

Security must be comprehensive: "It cannot be ensured for some [countries] at the expense of the security of others. This principle is fixed in the fundamental international legal documents. Neglecting this basic, vital principle has never led to anything good and will never lead to anything good."

Russia has repeatedly taken initiatives to build a new, reliable and fair architecture of European and global security: "We believe that it would be worthwhile to return to their substantive discussion to consolidate the conditions on which a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine can be achieved, and the sooner the better."

The conflict in Ukraine

The crisis over Ukraine was "a direct result of years of ignoring Russia's just interests and a deliberate policy of creating threats to our security and advancing towards the Russian borders of the NATO bloc."

Russia strives "for a long-term and sustainable peace that reliably ensures the security of everyone": "Not everywhere, including in Kiev and its supporting capitals, is ready for this. But we hope that awareness of this need will come sooner or later. In the meantime, Russia will continue to consistently achieve its goals."

A peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine must be achieved, and "the sooner the better."

Relations and cooperation with other countries

The state of Russia's relations with European countries "leaves much to be desired."

Russia is ready to restore relations with European countries: "In general, as I have repeatedly noted, we are open to mutually beneficial cooperation with all countries without exception."

Russia stands in solidarity with Cuba, which intends to defend its sovereignty with all its might: "I would like to note that Russia and the Republic of Cuba have truly strong and friendly relations. We always provide assistance to our Cuban friends, and we stand in solidarity with their determination to defend their sovereignty and independence with all their might."

Russian-Afghan cooperation has recently "gained noticeable momentum," facilitated by Russia's official recognition of the country's new authorities last year.

The positive capital in Russia's cooperation with South Korea has been "largely squandered," Moscow is counting on the restoration of relations.