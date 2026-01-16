US violates its commitment to maintain only unofficial ties with Taiwan — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, January 16. /TASS/. By signing a trade agreement with Taiwan, the US is violating its own commitment to maintain only unofficial ties with the island, the Chinese embassy to the US said.

Commenting on the agreement between the US and Taiwan on investments in American chip manufacturing, energy, and artificial intelligence technologies, embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu said: "China strongly opposes official interactions of any form between China’s Taiwan region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China. That includes negotiating or signing any agreement that implies sovereignty and has an official nature."

According to him, Washington "is deliberately pushing forward negotiations with the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan on the so-called agreement."

"This gravely violates the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and contravenes the US’s own commitment of maintaining only unofficial relations with Taiwan. China strongly deplores this," Liu Pengyu emphasized.

"We once again urge the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, immediately change course and stop official interactions of any form with Taiwan, stop pushing forward and revoke at once the so-called agreement, and stop sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, otherwise all consequences shall be borne by the US side," the diplomat pointed out.