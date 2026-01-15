US warns Iran of ‘grave consequences’ for executing protesters — White House

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The Washington administration has warned Tehran that it will face "grave consequences" if it chooses to execute protesters, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"What I will say in respect to Iran that that the president and his team have communicated to the Iranian regime that if the killing continues, there will be grave consequences," she said.

"The president and his team are closely monitoring this situation and all options remain on the table for the president.".