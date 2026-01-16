Netflix extends Russian registration of three trademarks until 2036

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. US streaming service Netflix has extended by another ten years the registration of its exclusive right to three trademarks in Russia, a TASS correspondent found out.

The registration of the trademark red ‘N’ letter, initially carried out in September-October 2017, will now remain valid until November 2, 2036.

According to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property, the trademarks were registered as classes 9, 38 and 41 of the International Classification of Goods and Services (also known as the Nice Classification (NCL)), in particular as software, streaming of audiovisual and multimedia content via the internet, as well as entertainment and educational services.

In March 2022, Netflix said it was suspending its services on the Russian territory over the developments around Ukraine. Also, the service said its platform was no longer accessible from the Russian territory. A Netflix spokesman said the company was leaving the Russian market.