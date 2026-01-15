US will not be able to repeat Venezuelan scenario in Iran — Chinese expert

SHANGHAI, January 15. /TASS/. According to Jin Liangxiang, director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the Shanghai Institute of International Studies, the United States is unlikely to successfully replicate the Venezuelan military operation in Tehran.

"US military action against Venezuela would be very difficult to emulate in Iran," Jin explained. "The Venezuelan capital is situated near the coast, allowing the Americans to easily employ electronic jamming equipment to establish a direct route from the shoreline to President Nicolas Maduro’s residence, facilitating a kidnapping." He added, "In contrast, Tehran is located thousands of kilometers inland, making it difficult to maintain effective electronic jamming over such a vast distance."

A Middle East expert noted that Iran’s retaliatory actions during last year’s 12-day conflict with Israel have made Washington and Tel Aviv more cautious about Iran’s missile capabilities. Jin suggests that if tensions escalate again, Tehran is likely to adopt more aggressive countermeasures. "This potential escalation increases the uncertainty facing the US and Israel," he remarked.

Jin further observed, "External intervention could deepen Iran’s current difficulties and pose systemic challenges to its political stability and security." However, he also warned that Iran might turn the crisis into an opportunity. "If Iran is well-prepared and able to respond effectively, an unexpected turn of events remains possible."

Recent developments indicate that Iran appears better equipped to handle both internal unrest and external threats, possibly even preparing for military escalation.

The unrest in Iran began on December 29, triggered by protests over the sharp decline of the Iranian rial, which quickly spread through major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of approximately 40 law enforcement officers. Since January 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that armed terrorists had infiltrated the demonstrators. Tehran has accused Israel and the United States of orchestrating the unrest. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump previously warned that he was seriously weighing the use of force against Iran.