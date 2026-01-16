LUGANSK, January 16. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of Ukrainian servicemen will become defendants in criminal cases over the murder of Donbass residents, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said.

Earlier, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin told TASS that Russian courts had convicted over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen of murdering civilians in Donbass.

"According to a recent statement by Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin, more than 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been convicted of killing Donbass residents. Most likely, these individuals were captured during the special military operation and tried for crimes committed since 2014. <...> Further investigative actions and sentences are expected, and the total number of criminal cases may exceed tens of thousands, covering crimes not only against Donbass residents but also constituting genocide against the Russian people as a whole," he said.

Kiselev pointed out that investigative actions would need to be conducted against tens of thousands of Ukrainian servicemen and officers, including wanted individuals, as well as Ukrainian special service employees, Prosecutor's Office employees, Main Intelligence Directorate employees, volunteers, and other Ukrainian army accomplices.