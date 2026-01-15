Venezuela to gain access to $4.9 bln in IMF assets after restoration of contacts — fund

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The Venezuelan government will gain access to its assets at the International Monetary Fund once contacts with the financial institution are restored, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said at a press briefing.

According to her, Venezuela’s SDR holdings (special drawing rights, the Fund’s unit of account) at the IMF are equivalent to approximately $4.9 bln - once the Fund resumes engagement with Venezuela, the country’s authorities will gain access to their SDRs.

As the IMF representative added, on the issue of recognizing the legitimacy of Venezuela’s government, the fund will be guided by the view of the international community, as reflected by the majority of votes at the IMF.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Reuters in an interview that US authorities plan to convert Venezuela’s SDRs blocked at the IMF into foreign currency in order to use those funds to help restore the country’s economy.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced the launch of a military operation in Caracas, as a result of which US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. On January 5, they appeared before a federal court in New York, where they were charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty. The functions of head of state in Venezuela are being carried out by Delcy Rodriguez, who previously served as executive vice president under Maduro. Trump stated that the United States would assume temporary administration of Venezuela.