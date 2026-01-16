Ukrainian troops using drones to deliver weapons for sabotage operations — governor

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been less often making attempts to cross the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, and are more often using heavy drones to transport weapons and ammunition to sabotage groups, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"These are such pathetic attempts (to cross the Dnieper River). They have recently tried to dispatch a boat. They mostly try to do this using these Baba Yaga-type hexacopters, that is they're transporting ammunition, weapons, and sabotage equipment. Less by water, more by air," the governor said.

According to Saldo, Russian troops are thwarting all enemy attempts to cross the river.

The frontline in the Kherson region runs along the Dnieper River, with the Ukrainian military controlling the right bank and the Russian Armed Forces controlling the left bank.