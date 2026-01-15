DONETSK, January 15. /TASS/. The terrorist methods of the Kiev regime, which were used, in particular, in Khorly in the Kherson Region, horrify even the residents of Ukraine, Artem Zhoga, Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Urals Federal District, said during a visit to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

He called the Ukrainian regime criminal in nature and noted that the Ukrainian armed forces "use terrorist methods" that horrify even the residents of Kiev-controlled territory. "Because they still read the news, and they are also horrified by the crimes committed by the Ukrainian regime," Zhoga concluded.

In the early morning hours of January 1, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a targeted drone strike on a cafe and hotel in Khorly, where civilians were celebrating the New Year. One of the drones carried an incendiary mixture, which caused a fire in the cafe. Twenty-nine people were killed and at least 60 civilians were injured as a result.