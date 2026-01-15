Russia may respond to Finland's withdrawal from Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention — MFA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia is considering military-technical retaliatory measures in response to Finland’s decision to withdraw from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced during a news briefing.

She pointed out that Finland’s move to denounce the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, production, and stockpiling of anti-personnel mines, officially took effect on January 10.

"Russia reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions with appropriate measures, including, if necessary, military-technical responses," Zakharova stated. She explained that Finland justified its withdrawal by citing "national defense needs" amid what it described as a deteriorating security environment caused by Russia’s actions.

"We see this decision by the Finnish authorities, made under a wholly unfounded pretext, as yet another example of their destructive policy of militarization and their active efforts to bolster military capabilities in order to counter an evidently imaginary Russian threat," she said.

Zakharova further condemned the move as part of a broader Western effort to undermine the international legal framework governing arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation. "This course of action clearly reveals the opportunistic and irresponsible attitude of Western nations toward their international obligations. We believe that Finland’s decision will only serve to escalate tensions in Europe and worsen regional and global security," she concluded.