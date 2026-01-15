Chinese diplomat names Middle East as most unstable region in global security framework

UNITED NATIONS, January 16. /TASS/. The Middle East retains its status of the most vulnerable region in the global security framework with high risks of unrest and conflicts, said Sun Lei, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

"At present, the Middle East remains the most unstable region in the global security framework, where risks of unrest and conflict remain high, while residents are longing for peace and development," Sun Lei said.

He said that China shares the serious concerns, which many countries in the region have about the possibility of a military confrontation, and supports their readiness to resolve differences through a peaceful dialogue.