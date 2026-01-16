UK rejects French, Italian calls to restore diplomatic ties with Russia — newspaper

BRUSSELS, January 16. /TASS/. UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has dismissed proposals by the French and Italian leaders urging European allies to consider reopening diplomatic engagement with Moscow as part of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Politico reported.

According to Cooper, her country needs "evidence" that Russia "actually wants peace." "At the moment, I’m still not seeing that," she told the news outlet. Allies must "be ready <…> to put increased pressure" on Russia, including through "the military support to Ukraine," she added. Politico noted that the remarks came amid concerns in Brussels that the EU could be sidelined if Washington were to take the lead in any future negotiations with Moscow.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier at a briefing that Moscow is urging London to abandon its policy of fueling international tensions and return to respectful dialogue.

"We call on the British authorities to refrain from inciting international tensions and return to respectful, equal, if they still remember what that means, interstate dialogue, realizing their responsibility for preserving the foundations of the post-war world order, in the formation of which London, in cooperation with our country, made a significant contribution as one of the powers that defeated Nazism and a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Zakharova said.

She added that British political strategists "cannot come to terms with Russia’s successes in the current actions within the special military operation." "Apparently, they are determined to prolong the conflict as much as possible in the hope of wearing Russia down for as long as possible," Zakharova said.

"Such a policy by the British leadership is not only harmful and short-sighted, but also reinforces the country’s image among most states around the world as a source of instability and a provocateur of conflicts, evoking associations with the colonial and imperial past of foggy Albion that remain relevant today," the spokeswoman stressed.