US backs down on plans to attack Iran — TV

CAIRO, January 15. /TASS/. The US backed down on plans to attack Iran after assessing potential consequences, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported, citing sources.

Washington also took into account the changing security situation in Iran and the government’s gradual progress towards retaking control of the country. This is what "a friendly country in the Middle East says," Al Mayadeen noted without providing details.

Sources in Iran added that the country took threats against it seriously and was ready to counter them, but it did not reject a diplomatic solution.

Agence France-Presse reported earlier on Thursday that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman had talked US President Donald Trump out of attacking Iran, persuading him to give Tehran a chance to show good intention. The Gulf monarchies warned Washington of "grave blowbacks in the region" in case of escalation, the news agency said.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests caused by rial devaluation, and spread to most major cities. The government said about 40 law enforcement officers had been killed. On January 8, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blames Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump earlier warned that he was seriously considering using force against the Islamic Republic.