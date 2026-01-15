Finance Ministry to sell foreign currency, gold worth $2.45 bln on January 16-February 5

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry plans to sell foreign currency and gold worth 192.1 bln rubles ($2.45 bln) under the fiscal rule from January 16 to February 5, 2026, according to a statement released by the ministry.

The daily volume of foreign currency and gold sales will amount to the equivalent of 12.8 bln rubles ($163.1 mln).

From December 5 to January 15, the Russian Finance Ministry had planned to sell foreign currency and gold worth 123.4 bln rubles ($1.57 bln) under the fiscal rule.