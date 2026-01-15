Situation around Venezuela, Iran not yet affecting oil markets — IMF

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. Tensions around Venezuela and Iran have not yet led to significant changes in the oil prices but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is keeping a close eye on that, IMF Official Spokesperson Julie Kozack said.

"What I can say for now is that, obviously we're monitoring all of this closely. We pay close attention to what happens in global energy markets, and oil prices in particular. Right now, there haven't been very significant impacts on oil prices, but as I said, we will closely monitor, and we will look for signs of, you know, changes in those markets," she said.

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on January 13 that supplies of oil from Venezuela to the US will lead to the decline in energy prices in the US and international markets. Trump also warned earlier that he is seriously considering an opportunity of using force against Iran.