Moscow seeks durable peace in Ukraine, one that ensures everyone's security — Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Moscow seeks a long-term peace in Ukraine that meets the security needs of all countries, an idea it hopes Kiev can grasp, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

"What our country seeks is long-term and sustainable peace that will reliably ensure security for all. Not everyone is ready for that, especially in Kiev and the capitals that support it. However, we hope that they will realize this need sooner or later. Until then, Russia will continue to continuously work to achieve its goals," the Russian president noted.

Putin highlighted the need to keep in mind that security must be truly inclusive, that is, equal and indivisible, and that no one’s security should be ensured at the expense of the security of others.

"This principle is enshrined in fundamental international legal documents. Ignoring this essential and vital principle has never led to any good, and it never will. The crisis around Ukraine has made this clear once again as it is a direct consequence of many years of disregarding Russia’s legitimate interests and a deliberate policy of creating threats to our security and advancing the NATO bloc towards our border despite the promises that were given to us publicly. I would like to reiterate it - despite the public promises that were given to us," Putin went on to say.

"I would also like to point out that Russia has repeatedly put forward initiatives aimed at building a new, reliable, and just architecture of European and global security. We have offered options and reasonable solutions that could suit everyone in America, Europe, and Asia - all around the world. We believe that it would be worth it to resume substantive discussion of these ideas in order to secure the terms on which the conflict in Ukraine can be resolved peacefully - the sooner the better," the head of state concluded.