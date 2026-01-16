Greenland, Denmark unite against US threats of island’s seizure — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The results of negotiations in Washington indicate that Greenland and Denmark are consolidating to counter US threats to seize the island’s territory, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with TASS.

"Amid US threats of a possible seizure of the island, including the scenario involving the use of force, Greenland and Denmark are seen to join forces to counter such American intentions," the Russian envoy said.

At a January 14 meeting in Washington with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which discussed American interests in the island, Danish and Greenlandic Foreign Ministers Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt "spoke with a unified position in favor of preserving the Danish Kingdom’s territorial integrity and Greenland’s right to self-determination," Barbin pointed out.

Responding to a question about whether Washington was fueling separatist sentiments in Greenland and had a chance to succeed in these intentions, the Russian diplomat noted that the desire for independence remains a unifying goal of all political parties in Greenland, although "there are disagreements" between them "on the speed of moving towards independence and the necessary conditions to achieve it."

"Only Greenland and Denmark can make decisions on this issue. These are their internal affairs," the Russian ambassador emphasized. "Nonetheless, Copenhagen has observed US attempts to influence these processes and issued official statements to the American side on this matter."

Some politicians in Greenland view the current US interest in the island "as an opportunity to achieve independence as quickly as possible. However, they do not represent the opinion of all Greenlanders," the envoy said.

Situation around Greenland

Greenland is a self-ruling territory of Denmark. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States. During his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland, while in March 2025 he declared that the United States would annex Greenland, threatening to impose high tariffs on Denmark if it did not relinquish the island.

In a written statement to Reuters on January 6, the White House stressed, commenting on plans regarding Greenland, that "of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also questioned Denmark's right to control the island and stated that it should become part of the United States. However, as early as 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.

On January 14, the government of Greenland and Denmark’s Defense Ministry announced a decision to continue expanding exercises of the Danish armed forces in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies.