OSCE can start monitoring ceasefire in Ukraine right after its start — chairman-in-office

VIENNA, January 15. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) can start monitoring a ceasefire in Ukraine hours after hostilities cease, Ignazio Cassis, Swiss foreign minister and current OSCE chairman-in-office, said.

"This is the vital test of this organization. If this organization is not ready to offer its services to monitor a ceasefire, to survey, to document, and to act in this moment, then it will be difficult to defend that this organization is necessary. And this is the reason why the secretary general began last year to prepare a contingency plan to intervene immediately - just to press a button within hours," he told a press conference in Vienna.

According to Cassis, the OSCE’s participation in efforts to maintain a ceasefire in Ukraine would also be legitimate in Moscow’s eyes as Russia is a member of the organization.