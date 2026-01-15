FACTBOX: What is known about undercover British intelligence officer exposed in Moscow

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. UK charge d’affaires in Moscow, Danae Dholakia, was summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry and issued a strong protest over the activities of a British intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stated that the British intelligence officer working undercover at the embassy is being expelled from the country.

TASS has compiled key facts about the incident.

FSB findings

- A UK intelligence officer, Gareth Samuel Davies, working undercover at the embassy, has been stripped of his accreditation in Russia, the FSB reported.

- Davies served as a second secretary in the administrative and economic department of the British embassy in Moscow.

- Davies is required to leave Russia within two weeks.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry response

- Dholakia spent around a quarter of an hour at the ministry, a TASS correspondent reported. The reason for her summons was not immediately disclosed.

- The charge d’affaires made no comment to the press.

- The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that a strong protest was lodged over Davies’ ties to UK intelligence services.

- Russia is expelling the diplomat over his connections with British secret services.

- Moscow will not tolerate the activities of undeclared British intelligence personnel on its territory and will respond in kind should London choose to escalate the situation.