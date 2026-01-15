First European servicemen arrive in Greenland — newspaper

BERLIN, January 15. /TASS/. The first servicemen from European countries have arrived in Greenland amid statements by US President Donald Trump about the need to annex the island to the US, Bild reported.

According to the newspaper, a Danish military transport plane landed last night at the airport in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland. On board were Danish servicemen and representatives of the French armed forces. Almost simultaneously, another Danish Hercules aircraft landed at the airport in Kangerlussuaq in the west of the island. Both planes flew with their transponders turned off.

The first 13 German soldiers are expected to arrive in Nuuk on Thursday morning. In addition to Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden will participate in the mission to deploy troops on the island. The mission is being coordinated from Copenhagen, not through NATO, of which all these countries are members. Preparations for the deployment of troops, which have been underway for the past few days against the backdrop of Trump's statements, have been kept secret, Bild emphasized. The newspaper noted that the first servicemen were sent to the island only after talks between Danish and Greenlandic representatives and the US failed on Wednesday.

On January 14, Trump stated that the United States remains committed to acquiring Greenland despite Denmark's objections.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.