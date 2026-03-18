Iran says it attacked Saudi refinery in Yanbu — TV

RABAT, March 19. /TASS/. Tehran said it had delivered a missile strike on an oil processing plant in Yanbu, a port city on the Red Sea coast of western Saudi Arabia, Iran’s state-run TV and radio broadcaster reported.

According to the report, "several missiles hit an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu on the Red Sea coast," adding that "Americans have invested in this facility."

By attacking the facility, Iran "dealt a blow to an alternative route of the United States bypassing the Strait of Hormuz," the report says.

The consequences of the strike are unknown at this point.