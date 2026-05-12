Trump says no understanding with Russia on Donbass so far

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has given a negative answer to the question of whether he had reached an understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Donbass should be fully part of Russia.

"No," he replied to the question during a conversation with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before flying to China.

The withdrawal of troops from Donbas, which has chosen to live with Russia, is one of Moscow's most important conditions for an active peaceful settlement with Kiev. At the end of April, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers the affiliation of the regions of Donbass and Novorossiya to be obvious and not subject to dispute.