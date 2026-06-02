Iran issues permits for passage through Strait of Hormuz round-the-clock — TV

TEHRAN, June 2. /TASS/. Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) is issuing permits for passage through the Strait of Hormuz round-the-clock, Iranian state television said.

According to it, a shipowner or captain can apply for a permit any time of the day. The system considers the application and immediately issues a permit if approved.

The press service of the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) said earlier that twenty-four ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz with the permission of the Iranian authorities during the past day.