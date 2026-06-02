UN, June 2. /TASS/. Russia believes that EU member states are deliberately and for political reasons ignoring the crimes of Vladimir Zelensky's regime, including the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

He noted that the Ukrainian armed forces have been launching strikes on the nuclear power plant and its satellite town of Energodar for a long time, despite the threat of catastrophic radiation contamination not only to Russia and Ukraine, but also to a number of European countries.

"It would seem that this is precisely where European states should be most concerned. However, we see no emergency statements from Brussels, no urgent meetings of European leaders, no demands on Kiev to cease such actions," the diplomat said.

"This is yet another indicator that EU countries are deliberately, solely for political reasons, turning a blind eye to the crimes of the Zelensky regime," Nebenzya stressed.