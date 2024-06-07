Swiss-based CAS overturns European Table Tennis Union’s ban on Russian athletes

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the decision of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) that banned Russian athletes, clubs and officials from participating in the European organization’s sponsored tournaments, the press office of Sila Lawyers law company announced in a statement on Friday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne (CAS) partially upheld the appeal of the Table Tennis Federation of Russia (TTFR) against the suspension of athletes and other measures taken by the decision of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU)," the statement reads.

Sila Lawyers law company, which represented the TTFR interests with the Swiss-based CAS added in its statement that "CAS overturned the decision of the ETTU not to invite Russian athletes and officials to competitions organized by the ETTU; CAS recognized the ETTU’s disqualification of clubs for the 2021-2022 season as unlawful."

However, the Lausanne based court "upheld the decision of the ETTU to ban the national flag, symbols and anthem," the statement added.

On March 2, 2022, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) announced a decision to impose a temporary ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions. The following day, the ETTU barred Russian clubs from all European competitions.