Total of 80% Russians trust Putin — pollster

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The level of Russians' trust in President Vladimir Putin stands at 80%, while 81% of surveyed citizens believe he is performing his duties well, according to a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) among 1,500 Russians from April 4 to 6.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 80% of participants responded affirmatively, marking a 2% decrease from the previous week. A similar majority (81%) approved of the president’s job performance, also down by 2%," the service reported.

Meanwhile, 56% of respondents said they approved of the Russian government’s overall handling of the country, reflecting a 4% drop. Approval of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance dropped by 5%, reaching 60%.

Support for the ruling United Russia party totaled 46%, showing a 1% decline. Backing for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 1% to 8%, while support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 1% to 9%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 1% rise in support, reaching 4%, and support for the New People party held steady at 2%.